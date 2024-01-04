Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.70 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.66 and its 200-day moving average is $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

