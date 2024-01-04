Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $53,391,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,925 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,325,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

