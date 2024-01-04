Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

