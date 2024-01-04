Bangor Savings Bank Sells 98 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $176.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

