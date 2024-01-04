Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.39% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $743,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $232.37 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

