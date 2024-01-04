Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,274,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 719,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Verizon Communications worth $1,046,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 535,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 760,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 167,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

