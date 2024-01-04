Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $695.74 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Zoetis worth $695,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.52 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

