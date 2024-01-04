Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 218,732 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,711,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Duke Energy worth $504,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

