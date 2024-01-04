Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,351 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,934,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $842,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

ELV opened at $480.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.42. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

