BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Decreased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 1.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $22,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BCE by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 159.67%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

