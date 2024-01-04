BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 2,230 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $73.36. 107,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

