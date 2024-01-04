BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.
CSX Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. 1,108,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,580. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
