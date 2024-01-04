BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.86. 79,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,878. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.15 and its 200 day moving average is $216.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

