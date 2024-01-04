BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,156 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,085. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

