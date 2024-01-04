BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

