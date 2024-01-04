BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.11. 344,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12.



Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

