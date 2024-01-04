BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

DHI stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.03. 223,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

