BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.97. 193,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.45 and a 200-day moving average of $395.84. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

