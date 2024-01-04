BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,088. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

