BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 15,540 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JNK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.