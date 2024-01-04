BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.49. 476,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,030. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

