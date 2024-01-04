BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.79. 242,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,059. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

