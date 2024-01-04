BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 20,689 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,689 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 582,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,796,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,188,000 after purchasing an additional 321,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,321. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.