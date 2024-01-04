BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

