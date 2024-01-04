BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 43,988 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,988 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,970,650,000 after purchasing an additional 753,518,499 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,159,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,486,000 after buying an additional 94,605 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $75,762,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after acquiring an additional 155,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.54. 43,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.