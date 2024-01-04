BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 6,575 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,639,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,600,000 after acquiring an additional 910,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE PPL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 412,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,010. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

