BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 936,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

