BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,681 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.49.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,904. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

