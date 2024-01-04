Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,884 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $48,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.18 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

