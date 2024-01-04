Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $464.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

