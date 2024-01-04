Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 1,541 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MO opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

