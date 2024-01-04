Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

ABT stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.