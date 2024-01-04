Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

