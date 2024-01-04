Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

