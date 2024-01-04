Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $296.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

