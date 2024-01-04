Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 7.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $580.28 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $607.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

