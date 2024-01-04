Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $675.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $663.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.