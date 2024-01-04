Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,082 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

