Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

