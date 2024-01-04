Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.77 Billion Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,940 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Intuit worth $1,771,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $592.82. 104,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,921. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.90 and a 200-day moving average of $525.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

