Brown Advisory Inc. Has $140.90 Million Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.75% of Rentokil Initial worth $140,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,535,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE RTO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 161,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,147. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

