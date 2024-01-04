Brown Advisory Inc. Has $168.50 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $168,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.54. 91,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

