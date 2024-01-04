Brown Advisory Inc. Has $194.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,535,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046,862 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $194,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 735,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 115,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 267,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.57. 1,605,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

