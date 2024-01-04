Brown Advisory Inc. Has $289.40 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.92% of CoStar Group worth $289,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 200,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,836. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

