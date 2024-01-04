Brown Advisory Inc. Has $306.96 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275,724 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.95% of IDEX worth $306,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

IEX stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.73. The stock had a trading volume of 173,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,546. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

