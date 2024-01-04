Brown Advisory Inc. Has $325.88 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $325,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.66. The company had a trading volume of 136,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.27. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

