Brown Advisory Inc. Has $342.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,919 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Cintas worth $342,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $585.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $553.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.08. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.