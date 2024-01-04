Brown Advisory Inc. Has $387.89 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,736 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $387,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 939.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

