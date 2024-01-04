Brown Advisory Inc. Has $423.22 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.84% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $423,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,127. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,187.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,027.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

