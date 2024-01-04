Brown Advisory Inc. Has $529.03 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,440 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.83% of Cadence Design Systems worth $529,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.17. The company had a trading volume of 118,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

